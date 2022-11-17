These Small Wine Bottles Measure Out the Exact Amount You Need

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Are you sick of wasting bottles of wine because it spoils soon after opening it? These new single-serve bottles are the solution you’ve been looking for.

Wander + Ivy is a wine selection available in single-serve glass bottles. Gone are the days of feeling guilty if you don’t want to drink the whole bottle within a couple of days.

The Wander + Ivy selection is curated using wine from award-winning, family-owned vineyards around the world and includes red, white and rosé options. No matter what type of wine drinker you are, from your choice of grape to your consumption pace, Wander + Ivy has you sorted.

The wine lineup is free of harsh herbicides or pesticides thanks to the use of organic grapes, and there are no added sugars, coloring or flavor concentrates found in them either. You can purchase your drop of choice in packs of eight, 16 or 24 bottles.

Prices begin at $68 for a pack of eight bottles, but you can slash the price by 20% off right now and try it for just $54.40. Want to save even more? Keep your fridge full with a subscription that’ll save you an additional 30% off on recurring orders.