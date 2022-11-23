This Luxurious Cashmere Shawl Is Only $14.99

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Make the Lavisha Cashmere Shawl yours for only $14.99 this Black Friday (Reg. $99), so you can save money, look stylish, and stay warm.

This is a Black Friday deal that won't last long! You only have from November 24 to 27 to hop on this deal, and we recommend getting a few of these comfy cashmere shawls to gift to loved ones for the holidays.

Made of warm, soft cashmere wool, the Lavisha Cashmere Shawl will dress up any outfit while keeping you feeling cozy. Thanks to six feet of length, it'll keep you wrapped up in a soft, luxurious cashmere-like chic blanket, and the fringe trim adds a nice, trendy touch.

The Lavisha Cashmere Shawl is available in creamy beige, dark green, indigo blue, and baby pink —hues that will fit a variety of occasions and outfit choices.

Enjoy this Black Friday deal while it lasts and only pay $14.99 per shawl!