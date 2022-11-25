'Squid Game' Actor O Yeong-su Indicted For Sexual Misconduct

'Squid Game' star and Golden Globe winner O Yeong-su has been indicted for sexual misconduct in Korea ... after allegedly touching a woman inappropriately multiple times.

The unnamed woman filed the complaint against the 78-year-old actor last December ... according to local news outlet JTBC -- saying he touched her several times without her consent.

The specifics behind the incidents are unclear, but Yeong-su claims he only held the woman's hand once while guiding her around a lake ... telling local outlets he apologized for doing so, but says that doesn't mean he's admitted to the charges.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While the alleged victim filed the complaint last year, police made the decision to not move forward with the case a few months later ... but the alleged victim objected, and the case was reopened.

Prosecutors believe there were several instances where the actor had significant physical contact with the woman, but specifics have yet to be released.