Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

This mashed-up star is here to count you down to Christmas and get you in that holiday mood! Before you look under the tree, can you pinpoint the unknown character that lies under this altered actor?

For those who need some assistance with holiday cooking, this guy's "Burn Cookbook" just may come in handy. If you're still thrown off by this image ... step away from his elf ears and travel back to 2004 when he famously asked what day it was at North Shore High School!

'Your face smells like peppermint!'