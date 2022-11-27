Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!

11/27/2022 12:01 AM PT
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 6
Launch Gallery
All Mixed Up! Launch Gallery
Getty/TMZ Composite

This mashed-up star is here to count you down to Christmas and get you in that holiday mood! Before you look under the tree, can you pinpoint the unknown character that lies under this altered actor?

For those who need some assistance with holiday cooking, this guy's "Burn Cookbook" just may come in handy. If you're still thrown off by this image ... step away from his elf ears and travel back to 2004 when he famously asked what day it was at North Shore High School!

'Your face smells like peppermint!'

Can you identify the Xmas star behind the scramble?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later