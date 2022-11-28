Canelo Alvarez Threatens Lionel Messi After Seemingly Disrespecting Mexico

... 'He Better Pray To God That I Don't Find Him!!!'

Canelo Alvarez wants to open a can of whoop-ass on Lionel Messi -- the boxing superstar blasted the Argentinian striker for seemingly disrespecting his home country after defeating Mexico in the World Cup.

Canelo's rage stems from a viral video of Messi celebrating with his teammates after Saturday's 2-0 win ... which shows a Mexico jersey lying on the ground near his feet.

Some -- including Alvarez -- believed Messi was intentionally displaying his contempt for El Tri ... as he appears to kick the jersey in the video.

Lionel Messi kicking and then standing on a Mexico shirt in the dressing room. This is disgusting.



If this was Ronaldo we would never hear the end of it.pic.twitter.com/4g0moboHLu — Mu. (@FutbolMuu) November 27, 2022 @FutbolMuu

The super-middleweight champion went to social media to call Messi out over the whole thing ... saying, "Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag???"

"He better pray to God that I don't find him!! Just like I respect Argentina, he has to respect Mexico!"

He added ... "I'm not talking about the country as a whole, just about the bulls*** that Messi pulled."

Many were quick to defend Messi ... saying it's a complete misunderstanding, and he only kicked the jersey by accident.

But Alvarez believes the disrespect started as soon as the jersey touched the ground ... saying, "From the moment the Mexico jersey is on the floor it's already an insult."

Messi's teammate, Sergio Aguero, defended the futbol superstar ... saying, "Mr. Canelo, don't look for excuses or problems, surely you don't know about soccer and what happens in a locker room."

"The jerseys are always on the floor after games due to sweat and then if you see well, he makes the movement to remove the boot and accidentally hits it."