Jon Batiste to Perform at Biden's First White House State Dinner

President Biden's recruiting the best for a huge honor -- Jon Batiste will perform at the administration's very first White House state Dinner.

The black-tie affair will go down Thursday ... and the night is all about putting a spotlight on the United States' tight relationship with France, as well as honoring French President Emmanuel Macron.

Sure, Batiste's name will make Macron feel at home ... but he's also the current holder of the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, so even more fitting he's being tapped for this gig.

Of course, performing at the WH is no small deed ... and Jon Batiste will be joining a special list of entertainers to do so.

Some past celebs to perform for the Prez include Whitney Houston, Elton John and Mary J. Blige ... just to name a few.

As for Jon, a spokesperson for the First Lady, whose office is overseeing the event, sang his praises, saying ... "An artist who transcends generations, Jon Batiste's music inspires and brings people together."

JB might not be a big Billboard hitmaker, but he's a decorated Jack of many trades -- recording artist, bandleader, film composer, museum creative director and scion of New Orleans musical royalty.

Oh yeah, and he took home 5 Grammys earlier this year alone, including that big one for his "We Are" album.