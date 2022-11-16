Ivanka Trump Bails, Won't Work on Donald Trump 2024 Presidential Campaign

Donald Trump has lost his secret weapon -- a key political ally who some say was the only person who could reason with him -- his daughter.

Ivanka Trump announced Tuesday she's not going along for the ride with DT and his 2024 bid to regain the presidency ... because she says her priority is the 3 kids she shares with husband, Jared Kushner.

As you know, DT announced Tuesday night he's running again. On the heels of that, Ivanka released a statement saying, "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics."

She did offer faint praise -- "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and I will always be proud of many of our administration's accomplishments."

Ivanka and Jared were senior advisors to DT during his four years as President. The couple also worked on DT's 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.

After leaving the White House and D.C., Ivanka and Jared moved to Miami's exclusive Indian Creek Island and have mostly stayed under the radar with their children: Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6. But, they all live close to DT's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Although Jared attended DT's presidential announcement Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, Ivanka was a no-show. Donald Trump Jr., a major advisor to his dad during his first presidency, was also MIA -- reportedly because he got stuck out west in bad weather during a hunting trip. Tiffany Trump, DT's youngest daughter, was also not there ... but she had a good excuse having just gotten hitched.

