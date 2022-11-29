A$AP Rocky Heavily Featured In 'Need for Speed' Video Game
A$AP Rocky Feelin' the ‘Need For Speed!!!’
11/29/2022 1:13 PM PT
A$AP Rocky’s style and drip are flooding the newly released "Need For Speed Unbound" video game … even when you simply honk the horn!!!
Eager gamers noticed when the game dropped Tuesday that Rocky’s voice actually serves as a customized car horn in one of the many unlockable options.
No way they made an A$AP ROCKY horn HAHAHAHAH #NFSUnbound pic.twitter.com/IGzzR8Qyd6— Cory Johnston 🎮 #NFSUnbound (@Spikeyz123_) November 29, 2022 @Spikeyz123_
Rocky is also a playable character in the game’s "Takeover mode" and so is his actual Mercedes-Benz 190E … down to the last detail with the slogans "Alway$ $trive and Pro$per" and "If Not Now Then When."
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
The game’s soundtrack is also packed with several Rocky tracks … in addition to songs from Playboi Carti, Tyler The Creator, Rosaliá and Maxo Kream as well as multiple A$AP Mob crew members.
The Harlem rapper celebrated the game’s launch with a full-scale photo shoot while holding stacks of cash next to his beloved Benz.
Buckle up your designer seat belts … the game looks intense!!!