A$AP Rocky Heavily Featured In 'Need for Speed' Video Game

A$AP Rocky’s style and drip are flooding the newly released "Need For Speed Unbound" video game … even when you simply honk the horn!!!

Eager gamers noticed when the game dropped Tuesday that Rocky’s voice actually serves as a customized car horn in one of the many unlockable options.

Rocky is also a playable character in the game’s "Takeover mode" and so is his actual Mercedes-Benz 190E … down to the last detail with the slogans "Alway$ $trive and Pro$per" and "If Not Now Then When."

The game’s soundtrack is also packed with several Rocky tracks … in addition to songs from Playboi Carti, Tyler The Creator, Rosaliá and Maxo Kream as well as multiple A$AP Mob crew members.

The Harlem rapper celebrated the game’s launch with a full-scale photo shoot while holding stacks of cash next to his beloved Benz.