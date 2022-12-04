Elon Musk Tells Groveling Paps He's Not Doing Autographs Anymore

Play video content TMZ.com

Elon Musk is above doing autographs at this point in his life -- something the paparazzi learned the hard (and cold) way while trying to catch the dude out in the wild.

The Twitter chief landed at Dulles International Airport Saturday night -- just outside of D.C. proper -- and while he was getting into a waiting Tesla with a security detail in tow ... he was greeted by a swarm of photographers outside who apparently wanted his John Hancock.

You gotta watch this, 'cause it's pretty hilarious ... all the paps are begging EM for him to come over and give them the time of day, explicitly noting -- but sir, it's CHRISTMAS! 😂

Despite their pleas ... Elon tells 'em -- sorry, fellas, no more signings. When he's asked if he means ever again, he confirms. So, yeah ... a little Scrooge-y for sure -- but hey, the guy's super busy these days and his celebrity has increased ten-fold over the past 6 or 7 years.

It's pretty interesting, as Elon normally tends to hold court with paps and shoots the s*** with them, offering off-the-cuff answers on a number of issues -- including crypto, 'SNL,' and his own companies. His MOTS interviews have always been light-hearted and chill, too.

In the span of a year, though ... he's acquired Twitter, and become a lightning rod figure -- and it seems he doesn't wanna be hit with harder questions than he's ever faced before.

Our own photog, who was in the crush, was trying to ask about politics -- but Elon clearly doesn't wanna play ball anymore ... and made a new rule. Makes sense if you think about it ... especially seeing how, on Saturday night, he told a group of Twitter Space listeners that the risk of assassination was a legit threat facing him these days.