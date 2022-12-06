Get a Refurbished Amazon Echo Dot for 62% Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Right now, you can score exclusive savings on items price-dropped for just 24 hours, and a refurbished Echo Dot is currently available for a record-low price on December 6 only.

The convenience of the hands-free, voice-controlled Amazon Echo Dot can't be beat. It makes an excellent holiday gift, or is an awesome present to give yourself to feel like you have your very own personal assistant on hand.

The Amazon Echo Dot is a handy device with a built-in speaker that lets you handle a variety of tasks. From playing music to making calls to providing information like the news, sports scores, or weather, the Echo Dot lets you get things done totally hands-free.

Get an Amazon Echo Dot for just $18.99 for just 24 hours, only on December 6, ending at 11:59 PM PT. There's no coupon code required to score this amazing savings.