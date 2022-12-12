Joey Parker In 'Another Cinderella Story' 'Memba Him?!

Canadian actor and singer Drew Seeley was 25 years old when he was cast as Joey Parker -- the famous singer who is searching for his Cinderella -- in the romance/musical film "Another Cinderella Story" back in 2008.

Seeley shared the big screen with Selena Gomez as the quiet high school senior who is hoping to become a professional dancer, Mary Santiago, Jane Lynch as the one-hit wonderer and Mary's evil stepmother, Dominique Blatt and Marcus T. Paulk as Joey's bestie, Dustin.