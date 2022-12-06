Flight Attendant In 'Meet The Parents' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Kali Rocha was 29 years old when she was cast as the annoyingly friendly flight attendant -- who demanded oversized luggage be checked and not carried on -- in the 2000 comedy/romance film "Meet The Parents."

Kali shared the big screen with Ben Stiller as the nurse who is intimated by his future in-laws, Greg Focker, Robert De Niro as the retired CIA agent, Jack Byrnes, Teri Polo as the elementary school teacher, Pam Byrnes and Owen Wilson as Pam's ex, Kevin Rawley.