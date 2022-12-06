Flight Attendant In 'Meet The Parents' 'Memba Her?!
Flight Attendant In 'Meet The Parents' 'Memba Her?!
12/6/2022 12:01 AM PT
American actress Kali Rocha was 29 years old when she was cast as the annoyingly friendly flight attendant -- who demanded oversized luggage be checked and not carried on -- in the 2000 comedy/romance film "Meet The Parents."
Kali shared the big screen with Ben Stiller as the nurse who is intimated by his future in-laws, Greg Focker, Robert De Niro as the retired CIA agent, Jack Byrnes, Teri Polo as the elementary school teacher, Pam Byrnes and Owen Wilson as Pam's ex, Kevin Rawley.
The film's success led to two sequels, "Meet The Fockers" and "Little Fockers."