Young Selena In 'Selena' 'Memba Her?!
12/2/2022 12:01 AM PT
American actress Rebecca Lee Meza was just 10 years old when she was cast as the adolescent Selena Quintanilla -- the aspiring American Tejano singer growing up in Corpus Christi, TX -- in the classical music movie "Selena" back in 1997.
Rebecca shared the big screen with pop icon Jennifer Lopez as Selena, Jon Seda as the guitarist and Selena's husband, Chris Pérez, Edward James Olmos as Selena's father, Abraham Quintanilla.
Other notable actors in the biopic included Constance Marie as Selena's mother, Marcela Quintanilla ... and Jackie Guerra as Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla.