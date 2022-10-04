'This Is The Way I Live' Rapper 'Memba Them?!
'This Is The Way I Live' Rapper 'Memba Him?!
10/4/2022 12:01 AM PT
New Orleans native and rapper Lawrence Cennett AKA Baby Boy Da Prince was just 23 years old when his hit song "The Way I Live" transcended into the ears of millions and became an instant banger back in 2006.
The popular track was first played on a popular radio station in New Orleans, and within three weeks ... the song hit the number one spot.
"Lil Boy still pushin' big wheels, I stack my money, lay low, and chill. Don't need to work hard that's the way I feel, I feel, I This is the way I live."