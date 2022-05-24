Ms. Hushbaum In 'All That' Memba Her?!

American actress and comedian Lori Beth Denberg was just 18 years old when she was cast as Ms. Hushbaum -- the loud librarian who demanded silence but would constantly cause a loud, distracting ruckus -- in Nickelodeon's "All That" from 1994 to 1998.

Denberg was part of the iconic "All That" cast, which also included Kel Mitchell as ED in the popular "Good Burger" sketch, Kenan Thompson as Dexter Reed also in the "Good Burger" sketch and Amanda Bynes as Ashley .... "thats me!"