Julie Cooper In 'The O.C.' 'Memba Her?!
5/30/2022 12:01 AM PT
American actress Melinda Clarke aka 'Mindy' was 34 years old when she landed the role as Julie Cooper -- the young, scandalous Newport Beach mother who often finds herself in precarious situations due to her extreme thirst for money and status -- in the 2003-2007 teen-drama series "The O.C."
Mindy was cast alongside Mischa Barton as Julie Cooper's privileged yet troubled daughter, Marissa Cooper, Rachel Bilson as Marissa's best friend, Summer Roberts, Adam Brody as the smart and geeky guy, Seth Cohen and Ben McKenzie as the new orange county kid trying to find his footing, Ryan Atwood.