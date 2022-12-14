Monty Williams Shares Emotional Moment W/ Stephen Silas, First Game Since Dad's Death

Suns HC Monty Williams shared a powerful and emotional moment with Rockets HC Stephen Silas after Houston defeated Phoenix Tuesday night ... in the coaches first game back since his father Paul Silas died.

The embrace came moments after the final buzzer sounded ... Monty and Stephen converged near center court, where the Suns HC did more than congratulate Stephen on the W.

Monty and Stephen initially shook hands and hugged ... then Williams said a few words to the 49-year-old head coach before he grabbed him for a more extended hug.

As we reported, Paul, a 2x All-Star and 3-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, died on Sunday. He was 79.

The NBA family is a strong one.



Monty Williams shared a long embrace with Stephen Silas, son of the late Paul Silas, at the end of tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/9EtWaXH1UG — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) December 14, 2022 @BALLYSPORTSAZ

In addition to all his other basketball accomplishments, Silas was LeBron's first NBA coach. Altogether, he spent 23 seasons coaching in the NBA -- 12 as a head coach and 11 as an assistant.

Paul gave his son Stephen an assistant coaching job on his staff with the then-Charlotte Bobcats in 2012 ... and the two would coach together for one season.

Stephen became head coach of the Rockets in 2020 ... and has been at the helm for the last three years as the team tries to rebuild.