12 Bottles Of Expertly Curated Wines Delivered To Your Door

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

What could be sitting on your front steps waiting for you to come home and pop a bottle open, is a digital voucher for a box of 12 personalized wines worth $155 for only $93.99.

By filling out a Palate Profile Quiz, Winc will generate a list of vintages that are sure to please.

Imagine not having to fight the crowds at the liquor store, or not buying a wine and crossing your fingers it’ll taste good. Winc Wines ensures that each bottle is expertly curated, be it red, white, or rose and after receiving your first delivery, you can rate the wines just in case they didn’t get it quite right. If you wish, you can continue to receive hand-selected wines every month, cancel your membership, or skip a month at any time.

12 bottles of fine wine, especially chosen for you, and delivered to your door. From now until December 30, you can take advantage of a digital voucher for $155 of Credit for 12 Bottles from Wine Wine Delivery for only $93.99 — that’s less than $8 per bottle — no coupons required and no shipping fees added. It’s the perfect last-minute gift for yourself or others.