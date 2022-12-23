This Turntable Comes with Bluetooth Tech

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Vinyl is indeed going through a resurgence. But you don't have to drop serious dough on a complete setup to enjoy a superior sonic experience. Instead, you only need a Bluetooth speaker and the mbeat PT-18K Vinyl Player in tow.

This vinyl player, on sale for nearly 40% off, combines the convenience of modern listening and the authenticity of an analog listening experience. Equipped with a full-size metal alloy platter, it boasts reduced vibrations and signal disturbance, resulting in cleaner and more vibrant sounds. In short: it delivers high-quality sound to allow for better jamming sessions.

This turntable unit also comes with a moving magnet cartridge for accurate tracking and cleaner sounds. And unlike other turntables, it's capable of playing 33/45 vinyl with your own speakers, either wired or via a Bluetooth connection, or you can enjoy your favorite records through the built-in preamplifier.

Jam to your favorite beats like the true connoisseur that you are with this mbeat® PT-18K Bluetooth Vinyl Player. Usually retailing for $363, you can grab it on sale for only $224.