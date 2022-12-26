Save 91% Off This Lifetime License For a Versatile Home Office Program

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The perfect Microsoft Office bundle for families, students, and small businesses is only $29.99, and this incredible price should NOT be passed up.

Both the Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License and Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License are here for less than $30. Grab this discounted offer and step into the new year ready to hit the ground running.

This bundle includes classic, tried and true MS Office apps and email, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. With this one-time purchase installed on one computer, you can enjoy lifetime use of Microsoft Office at home or at work. By the way, this is not one of those annoying subscriptions with pesky monthly or annual fees.

Upon purchase, instantly access your software license keys and download links. If you run into trouble, customer service is free and ready to help! Save nearly $320 off the Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License or Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License and only pay $29.99 for each.