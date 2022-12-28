Score 18 Bottles of Wine for $70

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Whether you're on the hunt for a last-minute gift that doesn't seem rushed or are looking to score some new vino to chug on, you can get a digital voucher for 18 bottles shipped right to your doorstep for less than $70. From now until December 30th!!!

The selection packs carefully hand-picked reds, whites, and a bonus bottle of bubbly, but you can go for all reds or strictly whites if that's more up your alley.

If you opt for the mixed bunch, you or your chosen gift recipient receive 18 wines in different varieties for way less than what you would spend at your local liquor store.

Instead of paying the full price of $350, you'll only pay $64.98 for a digital voucher for Splash Wines Top 18 Wines for Fall 2022.