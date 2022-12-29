Guess Who This Santa Baby Turned Into!

Before this Santa baby turned into a pop star and was writing songs based on her childhood and hometown, she was just cozying up by the fire, looking forward to opening her Christmas presents and growing up in Havana, Cuba.

She had the pleasure of opening for Taylor Swift during the "1989 World Tour" and the "Reputation Stadium Tour." After stepping away from her girl band, this señorita's solo career has taken off, so much so she's now a judge on a singing competition show she once tried out for!