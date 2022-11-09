Guess Who This Talented Tween Turned Into!
Before this creative guy turned into a popular YouTuber and an influential makeup artist, he was just throwing on his furriest beanie, trying to stay warm and doing makeup in Bethlehem, NY.
Aside from stacking up millions of views on his YouTube channel, this talented guy hosted, helped write and produced the YouTube reality competition series "Instant Influencer." Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Doja Cat are just a few of the many top stars he's put his magical touch on!
Need one more clue? He became CoverGirl's first male spokesmodel back in 2016.