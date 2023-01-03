These Earbuds on Sale Can Translate in Real-Time

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The Mymanu CLIK S comes equipped with its own proprietary translation app called MyJuno, which enables you to speak and write in over 37 languages.

You can use it to translate one-on-one or group conversations by speech or text, and the app will provide instantaneous translations that you can either read or have your phone do on your behalf.

When you're not being a polyglot, you can use the earbuds to stream your favorite playlists, respond to calls, and read texts or notifications.

Change the way you interact with the world by grabbing a pair of the Mymanu CLIK S. It typically costs $220, but until 11:59 PM Pacific time on January 9, you can cop it for $99.