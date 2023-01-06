6-Year-Old First Grade Student Shoots Teacher In Virginia School

A 6-year-old student shot a teacher inside their first grade classroom at a Virginia elementary school ... and now the teacher is fighting for her life.

The shooting went down Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, with the student opening fire on a female teacher ... according to police.

Cops say the teacher, who is in her 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries ... and the 6-year-old child is in police custody after using a handgun in the shooting.

It's interesting ... police say the shooting was not an accident, and it sounds like only a single shot was fired.

The school, which has about 550 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, was evacuated after the shooting ... with parents reuniting with their children outside a gymnasium door.