Improve Your Skin With This Light Therapy Mask, Now Over $50 Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Do you trust your favorite TikTok stars? You can learn about pretty much anything on TikTok, and if you're seeking out better skin there is no better social media platform to check out.

Light therapy is all the rage on TikTok for those seeking to improve their skin. There are over 24 million views on light therapy videos at the moment, and you can secure your own version of this trendy new therapy at home with the DermaTreat Light Therapy Mask.

LED light therapy can potentially reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes, dark spots, and more, simply by rocking a light therapy mask. The DermaTreat works by emitting infrared lights that creates heat in different spectrums, which work to smooth, calm, and minimize pores.

It's 100% chemical free and safe for all skin types, with seven different lighting colors to target your needs — red for anti-aging, green for lightening pigmentation, yellow for improving rough skin, purple for minimizing pores, clear blue to balancing skin tone, orange for improving oxygen, and white for accelerating active tissue metabolism.

See what all the TikTok hype is about with the DermaTreat Light Therapy Mask. It's on sale now for just $32.99, 63% off the usual $89 price tag.