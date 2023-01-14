What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

"The White Lotus" star Theo James might be flashy and scandalous on the big screen, but he knows how to cover it up in his day-to-day life!

See if you can find the difference between these two shots ... and if you think you will get away with cheating ... well, the cameras will catch your every move!

From the beautiful beaches of Italy to the busy streets of New York City, Theo made his way to "The Today Show" and brought his posse along for the ride. Can you zip around the busy city and find the changes?