Save $239 On This Straightening Brush for Shiny, Sleek Locks Every Time

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you get a cramp in your arm trying to style your hair with a blow dryer in one hand and a brush in the other ... don't you think you deserve better? With the Adagio Air Straightening Brush, you can quickly dry and style hair in one step.

This multi-functional hair tool combines the powerful airflow of a hairdryer with the smoothing and straightening abilities of a paddle brush. Premium bristles effectively detangle hair strands and add a healthy shine, while the ceramic-infused back helps minimize heat damage and increases dry time.

Three different temperature settings and two-speed settings give you the option to customize the powerful airflow for the exact look you want. The low setting is best for thin or fine hair types, and the high setting is great for thick or textured hair types. Regardless of hair type, however, you'll be able to enjoy the many benefits of this incredible hair styler.

Straight, soft, shiny, and frizz-free hair can be yours every day thanks to the Adagio Air Straightening Brush for just $59.99.