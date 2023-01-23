Kylie Jenner, Naomi Campbell at Paris Fashion Event Are PETA Nightmare

Kylie Jenner takes the crown for the most talked about gown at Paris Fashion Week, and she's also likely to be public enemy #1 with animal rights groups ... after rocking a lion's head on her shoulder.

Kylie definitely had the most regal look Monday at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris. Let's face it, accessorizing a classic black dress with the head of a vulnerable species on your shoulder will always draw eyeballs.

Clearly, realizing folks would immediately @ PETA ... Kylie posted a thank you to the designer and made sure to include it's a "faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials."

That seemed kinda obvious ... think what you will of the Kardashian-Jenners, but public relations is their thing, so ya can't think Kylie would've worn a REAL lion.

Even though it's fake, there's plenty of backlash for the imagery alone. The Schiaparelli show also featured Naomi Campbell wearing a black panther's head, which was most likely also fake -- but, critics are still blasting the looks as cruel and "twisted."

Ironically, the designer passed on using Doja Cat for one of those wild feline styles (too on the nose?), and instead decked her out in a red beaded dress -- but to make it weird and ridiculous, also painted Doja herself red and beaded!!! Think Blue Man Group with blisters.