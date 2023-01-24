Sesame Workshop Co-Founder Lloyd Morrisett Dead at 93

Sesame Workshop co-founder Lloyd Morrisett, who famously got the ball rolling on "Sesame Street," is dead.

Lloyd died Monday, according to Sesame Workshop, but a cause of death has not been revealed.

Back in 1968, Lloyd and Joan Ganz Cooney created Children's Television Workshop, the organization that created the revolutionary TV show, "Sesame Street." CTW has since rebranded to Sesame Workshop.

Cooney says there would be no "Sesame Street" without Lloyd, because ... "It was he who first came up with the notion of using television to teach preschoolers basic skills, such as letters and numbers."

The idea started in December 1965, when Lloyd noticed how engaged his 3-year-old daughter Sarah was with the family TV set ... causing him to wonder if the medium could be used to educate kids. He posed the question to Cooney at a dinner party a few months later and they ultimately found the answer with "Sesame Street."

Sesame Workshop is remembering Lloyd as "a wise, thoughtful, and above all kind leader" ... who was "fascinated by the power of technology and constantly thinking about new ways it could be used to educate."

Lloyd was 93.