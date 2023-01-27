This $9.99 Xbox Game Pass Subscription Will Elevate Your Gaming Experience

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

If you're easily bored, or just can't get enough of games even as an adult, then you owe it to yourself to get more out of your gaming experience with this 1-month subscription of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $9.99 from January 24 until January 30.

With over 100 high-quality games, and new titles constantly being added, there's always something new to play, whether you use a console, PC, or mobile devices and tablets. Also, get instant access to EA Play for no additional cost and other members-only benefits to create an immersive gaming experience you won't be able to get enough of. If you're a kid-at-heart, or maybe consider yourself a "kidult", you're going to really love this subscription.

On top of all that, enjoy access to all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold, including up to 50% off in the Xbox Store, and get Xbox Game Studios titles the very day they're released. Your Free Perks include in-game content and partner offers.

This subscription to Xbox's Game Pass has earned a 5 out of 5-star rating, with one customer reviewing, "Great option for anyone looking to reactivate a Game Pass subscription and save! Also, a good gift option."

You'll be wondering how you ever lived without this subscription and can indulge your inner kid playing Xbox. Get a 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $9.99 (reg. $14.99). Score this deal before it ends on January 30.