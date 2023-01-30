Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

This Fun 2 Million Dollar Puzzle Is Only $30 for National Puzzle Day

Win Big You Can Score $2 Million ... With Just a $30 Puzzle!!!

1/30/2023 8:15 AM PT

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Complete a puzzle and get a chance to win some money while you're at it with MSCHF's famous 2 Million Dollar Puzzle, which is now on sale for only $30.

This jigsaw puzzle comes with 500 colorful pieces, and once you complete this puzzle, a QR code will be revealed for you to scan on your smartphone. Scan it to find out if you've won money, which ranges from anywhere between $1 and $1,000,000. Please note that each individual puzzle is for $1 million. Only two of all the puzzles will have $1 million prizes.

Besides the opportunity to win extra cash and celebrate National Puzzle Day, you can do yourself a favor by completing this puzzle. Not only are puzzles fun, they've also been proven to be good for your brain.

Score MSCHF’s 2 Million Dollar Puzzle now for $30 and enjoy the challenge of this exciting puzzle, plus the possibility of winning some dough.

Prices subject to change.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later