This Fun 2 Million Dollar Puzzle Is Only $30 for National Puzzle Day
1/30/2023 8:15 AM PT
Complete a puzzle and get a chance to win some money while you're at it with MSCHF's famous 2 Million Dollar Puzzle, which is now on sale for only $30.
This jigsaw puzzle comes with 500 colorful pieces, and once you complete this puzzle, a QR code will be revealed for you to scan on your smartphone. Scan it to find out if you've won money, which ranges from anywhere between $1 and $1,000,000. Please note that each individual puzzle is for $1 million. Only two of all the puzzles will have $1 million prizes.
Besides the opportunity to win extra cash and celebrate National Puzzle Day, you can do yourself a favor by completing this puzzle. Not only are puzzles fun, they've also been proven to be good for your brain.
Score MSCHF’s 2 Million Dollar Puzzle now for $30 and enjoy the challenge of this exciting puzzle, plus the possibility of winning some dough.
Prices subject to change.