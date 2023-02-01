Serena Williams Shuts Down Tennis Comeback Talk, 'No, For Now'

... 'I Would Say No, For Now'

Serena Williams is slamming the door on a potential return to tennis ... saying there's no chance she's going to un-retire to continue her career -- at least, for now.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner -- who last played in September 2022 -- discussed her future plans in an interview with Gayle King for "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday ... when she was asked if there was any hope for a comeback.

"It's hard to say," the 41-year-old replied to King. "I would say no. For now, no."

Williams explained, "I've literally given my whole life to tennis, and it's time for me to give my life to something else."

“I’ve literally given my whole life to tennis and it’s time for me to give my life to something else”: @serenawilliams is moving away from the tennis court — for now, at least.



In an exclusive interview, the GOAT and @alexisohanian tell @GayleKing what’s next for their family. pic.twitter.com/S7JQCO4kZe — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 1, 2023 @CBSMornings

Fans aren't the only ones hoping to see her back on the tennis court ... Serena says her father, Richard Williams, has been trying to convince her to compete again as well -- but his attempts have been unsuccessful.

"He's like, 'Serena you should play two more Grand Slams,'" Williams said. "I'm like, 'Dad, stop.'"

Williams says her main focus now is spending time with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter, Olympia, who wants to be a big sister.

"Now, she prays for a sibling," Williams laughed. "I'm working on it."

Ohanian, who also participated in the interview, says everything is great with their marriage ... saying, "I knew I had met someone that I was never going to outgrow."

"She's a ride or die! 1,000%"

She's also investing her time into Serena Ventures, an equity firm she launched in 2014 that helps fund founders with diverse backgrounds, and her South Florida farm ... where she and Ohanian grow fruits, vegetables and raise animals.

Play video content