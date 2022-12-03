Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Serena Williams Hit Up Art Basel Parties in Miami
12/3/2022 7:26 AM PT
Kim Kardashian is somehow compartmentalizing what has to be an excruciating time for her -- with Kanye's hateful rants -- because she partied Friday night like she didn't have a care in the world.
Kim, Khloe and Serena Williams went club hopping Friday night in Miami for the kickoff of Art Basel weekend.
They hit up a party where Travis Scott and 50 Cent performed. Khloe was having an especially good time ... 50 was singing right at her.
As for Kim, not a stitch of Balenciaga in sight ... she's traded it in for some pretty awesome duds.
TMZ broke the story ... Kim has turned thumbs down on an offer to be the face of Balenciaga in 2023, and she's made it clear, she's not wearing the brand for now. This is all fallout from the ad campaign with the BDSM stuffed bear.