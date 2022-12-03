Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Serena Williams Hit Up Art Basel Parties in Miami

Kim, Khloe and Serena Glam Squad Hits Up Art Basel Parties!!!

12/3/2022 7:26 AM PT
kardashians
Getty

Kim Kardashian is somehow compartmentalizing what has to be an excruciating time for her -- with Kanye's hateful rants -- because she partied Friday night like she didn't have a care in the world.

kim kardashian serena williams khloe kardashian
Backgrid

Kim, Khloe and Serena Williams went club hopping Friday night in Miami for the kickoff of Art Basel weekend.

EYES FOR KHLOE

They hit up a party where Travis Scott and 50 Cent performed. Khloe was having an especially good time ... 50 was singing right at her.

art basel
Getty

As for Kim, not a stitch of Balenciaga in sight ... she's traded it in for some pretty awesome duds.

TMZ broke the story ... Kim has turned thumbs down on an offer to be the face of Balenciaga in 2023, and she's made it clear, she's not wearing the brand for now. This is all fallout from the ad campaign with the BDSM stuffed bear.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later