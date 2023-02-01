Treat Your Valentine To These Beautiful Roses That Won't Wilt

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Go ahead and get a voucher for this set of 3 gorgeous preserved roses from Chounette, now through February 6 only $29.99. This is one of the best deals online!

With a set of 3, you can gift it to your partner, bestie, and yourself this holiday. Be sure to select a delivery date one to two days prior to your event or occasion to make sure your flowers arrive on time.

Don't wait until February 14 to rush to your local florist only to be nickel-and-dimed for a dozen long-stem roses. Think ahead and save money while giving your special someone roses that won't be discarded in less than a week.

Treat your loved ones and get a set of 3 Chounette La Charmante Preserved Roses for just $29.99. Note: This only ships to continental U.S. (not Alaska, Hawaii, or Puerto Rico). Upon purchase, you'll receive a digital voucher that must be redeemed on the Chounette website.