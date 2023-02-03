This is the Most Unique Valentine's Day Gift You'll Find this Year

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The Lovebox for Lovers is perhaps one of the cutest ways to send a love note.

This fun messaging device pairs with an app to deliver pictures, colored messages, stickers, or silly doodles to whoever you love. You won't find a more unique gift for Valentine's Day than this, and it's on sale now for only $134.99.

The app, available on iOS and Android, pairs with your phone and allows you to send a variety of messages to your loved one. When a message is sent, the heart on the front of the box spins to let the receiver know they've gotten a message. Then, they can open the box to discover your sweet note.

You can personalize your love notes, schedule your message to be sent at a certain time, and even save your love notes on the app. After your loved one receives your message, they can spin the heart to let you know they've received it.

If your loved one's love language is words of affirmation, this is sure to delight them. Get the Lovers Lovebox for just $134.99, and be sure to order by February 3 to get it by Feb. 14.