Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Explains Lack Of Relationship ... With LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is opening up on his relationship -- or lack, thereof -- with LeBron James ... admitting he didn't make much of an effort to be a mentor for the Lakers superstar due to their age difference.

75-year-old KAJ released a Substack essay to explain where he stands with the guy who dethroned him at the top of the all-time scoring list ... and aside from a "couple minor jabs" over his COVID-19 vaccine stance, the Captain says he has had high praise for the King over the course of his career.

But when it comes to being buddies with 38-year-old Bron, Abdul-Jabbar says James was right in saying they had "no relationship" back in October ... and he's taking responsibility.

"LeBron said we don’t have a relationship," KAJ said. "He’s right -- and for that I blame myself. Not for anything I did, but perhaps for not making more of an effort to reach out to him."

"I think the main reason that I never formed a bond with LeBron (again, entirely my fault) is simply our age difference," he continued. "I established my scoring record in 1984 -- the year LeBron was born. When he started to make a name for himself, I was already pretty removed from the NBA world. Except for certain gala events, I was just like any other fan, watching games on my TV in my sweatpants while munching on too many unhealthy snacks."

Kareem admits he could have reached out to guide LeBron with all the pressure he faces as the star of the NBA, but took solace in knowing he had a guy like Kobe Bryant he could talk to.

"I couldn’t imagine why he’d want to hang with someone twice his age. How many do?"