Kim Kardashian Makes Surprise Appearance at SKIMS Valentine's Day Pop-Up

Kim Kardashian had a surprise for fans looking to get their hands on her SKIMS collection in time for Valentine's Day ... she popped up in-person at an L.A. pop-up shop!

The SKIMS founder was on hand Wednesday for the opening at the Westfield Century City shopping -- and, smartly, Kim showed up repping her company's V-Day theme from head to toe.

She wore an all-pink get-up, matching the all-pink pop-up ... and, of course, lots of items in her limited-edition Valentine's Day collection are pink too.

The collection was released a few weeks back and features lots of sheer lace lingerie, catsuits and rhinestone bedazzled gear too.

Kim enlisted some of her pals, like such as Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò from "The White Lotus," as models.

She later wrote about the sweet moment, saying ... "having my own SKIMS pop up store at the Century City Mall means the world to me in so many ways".

The pop-up opened on Wednesday and will continue through February 12.