This App Helps Improve Quality of Life, Increase Your Longevity

The Humanity Health App is specifically designed to not only increase longevity but also improve your quality of life so that your days are more fulfilling.

Over 140,000 users (and counting) rely on it to learn more about themselves, including how fast they are aging, what steps they can take to optimize health and increase lifespan, and how to get the most out of every day.

Featured in publications like TechCrunch, BusinessCloud, and Business Leader, the Humanity app tracks movement, dietary habits, mental prowess, health, and even sleep time and quality to assess your rate of aging while suggesting ways to improve.

Every positive action you take will help boost your Humanity Score, as you earn points for doing workouts, meditating, getting sufficient sleep and much more. Biomarkers such as heart rate and walking speed are also tracked and then plugged into predictive algorithms to help you learn what's working for you and what's not.

Don't let the opportunity to live your best, healthiest, and happiest life pass by. Get the Humanity Health App now for just $129.99.