Hollywood Publicist Howard Bragman Dead at 66 After Battle with Leukemia

Hollywood publicist and television personality Howard Bragman has died after a brave battle with leukemia.

Howard was set to attend a wedding in Mexico with his partner, Mike Maimone, this month -- but wanted to get checked out by his doctor before his travels for what he thought was a gum infection and mild fever.

Unfortunately, after testing, Bragman was diagnosed with the most aggressive form of leukemia a person can have -- and it progressed "explosively."

Howard was hospitalized on February 2 and died less than 2 weeks after.

Howard wasn't just a publicist for celebrities, but in a sense, he was a celebrity in his own right -- making regular television appearances on major networks. He was also an author, and his 'Where's My Fifteen Minutes?' offered real-life advice to those trying to get their company, cause or self-recognition in the world of publicity.