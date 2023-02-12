Hollywood Publicist Howard Bragman Dead at 66 After Battle with Leukemia
Hollywood publicist and television personality Howard Bragman has died after a brave battle with leukemia.
Howard was set to attend a wedding in Mexico with his partner, Mike Maimone, this month -- but wanted to get checked out by his doctor before his travels for what he thought was a gum infection and mild fever.
Unfortunately, after testing, Bragman was diagnosed with the most aggressive form of leukemia a person can have -- and it progressed "explosively."
Howard was hospitalized on February 2 and died less than 2 weeks after.
Howard wasn't just a publicist for celebrities, but in a sense, he was a celebrity in his own right -- making regular television appearances on major networks. He was also an author, and his 'Where's My Fifteen Minutes?' offered real-life advice to those trying to get their company, cause or self-recognition in the world of publicity.
Howard's Rolodex of celeb clients was just as impressive, including the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Anthony Scaramucci, Steven Slater, Stevie Wonder, Chaz Bono, Don Lemon, Monica Lewinsky, Joe Manganiello, Anna Kendrick, Terrence Howard and Ricki Lake ... just to name a few.
Howard was 66. RIP