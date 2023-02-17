Live Better with This Thermal Wearable for Cooling and Warming Relief

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Reduce anxiety, improve sleep, and even get relief from hot flashes with this refurbished thermal wristband from Embr Wave.

This stylish, powerful tool has been clinically proven to reduce anxiety, improve sleep, and give you instant cooling or warming relief with just the push of a button. Use the Embr app to keep track of everything so you can see how much your health and wellness are improving by using this wristband.

Its strong thermal sensations have been engineered with exclusive thermal technology with a grounding in thermal science to give you relief from common menopausal symptoms and much more. It features a comfortable fit around your wrist, looks like a smartwatch, and has discreet side buttons to allow you to use it anytime and anywhere.

Give yourself and your body natural relief with thermal technology. Get this refurbished Embr Wave Rechargeable Thermal Wristband now for $239. This deal ends February 23.