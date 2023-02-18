Snowy Stars Playing Winter Sports ... Ready, Set, Snow!

With the atmospheric river rolling right over Hollywood -- and leaving quite the frosty glow on the Western region -- these icy stars took it upon themselves to bust out their winter skills and shred some gnar!

From skiing to snowmobiling, there's no winter sport these stars haven't shied away from ... Kim Kardashian and daughter North West prepped to hit the slopes with a chairlift photo-op, while Alicia Keys put her back into it, skiing for her first time and David Beckham took his athletic skills (and good looks) straight to the mountain!