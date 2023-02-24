Ukraine's President Zelensky Featured On New Brad Paisley Song, 'Same Here'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made his way onto country star Brad Paisley's new song ... and as Americans seem to be losing passion in helping the war-torn country, you gotta admit ... it's brilliant on Zelensky's part to garner some support where it counts.

Brad dropped the track "Same Here" Friday, exactly one year since the war in Ukraine began -- and he draws a ton of similarities between the USA and Ukraine ... while pointing out how absurd our problems are when compared to what's happening overseas.

Zelensky is featured in the back half of the song, via a phone call between Brad and the Prez ... listing numerous ways both countries are alike.

As you know, America's pretty divided on our ongoing support for Ukraine, especially as President Biden announced a continuation of support this week. Republicans are more inclined than Democrats to pull the plug on Ukranian support, and country music has a big Republican base of fans, so Zelensky is hitting his target audience.

Our support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided, and we will not tire. pic.twitter.com/a9Hv8uQqQH — President Biden (@POTUS) February 22, 2023 @POTUS