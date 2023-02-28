Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Was Attacked Inside Restaurant

Says She Was Attacked By An 'Insane' Woman

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was "attacked" by people inside a restaurant Monday night ... and the motive was purely political.

Greene (R-GA) tweeted she and her assistants were having dinner when they were attacked by an "insane" woman and her screaming adult son.

The Georgia rep said, "They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views."

She continued, "They are self righteous, insane, and completely out of control. I was sitting at my table, working with my staff, and never even noticed these people until they turned into demons."

I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son.



They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other people dining or people like me who simply have different political views.



They are self righteous, insane, and… https://t.co/cJWLIAKiyp — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 28, 2023 @mtgreenee

Greene ended with this, "People used to respect others even if they had different views. But not anymore. Our country is gone."

Despite her claims of aggression, Greene did not say the attack got physical, nor did she mention any police involvement.

No stranger to controversy or combativeness ... Greene has been under fire lately. Last week, she was blasted for saying that red and blue states should separate to shrink the federal government.