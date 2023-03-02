This Portable Monitor Can Help You Multitask Anytime, Anywhere

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The Mobile Pixels Glance is a travel-friendly monitor that can expand your laptop's capabilities. Featured at CES (read also: Coachella for tech), it allows for efficient multitasking, and you can get it on sale for $64 off for a limited time.

This lightweight, portable monitor gives you a 16-inch LCD that delivers 1080p full HD resolution and vibrant colors. It has built-in dual speakers that provide impressive sonics, but you can also connect it to external speakers via the 3.5mm headphone jack output.

An adjustable design lets you easily switch the monitor's orientation to landscape or portrait mode. In addition, thanks to its hybrid signal solution, you can connect it to any device using either the type-C or HDMI port.

Supercharge your productivity anywhere. It typically retails for $249, but you can get it on sale for $184.99 until March 5 at 11:59 PM Pacific.