Lewis Hamilton Cleared To Wear Nose Ring ... After Medical Exemption

Lewis Hamilton just got his first win of 2023 -- the Formula 1 superstar was just granted a medical exemption to wear his nose ring ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The FIA -- F1's governing body -- announced a crackdown on jewelry last year ... forbidding drivers from wearing accessories during races. Any violation of the rule would result in fines and eventual suspension.

But the new rule resulted in complications for Hamilton, who claimed he was experiencing blood blisters from having to take his nose stud out for every race.

The FIA announced Friday it received a report from Mercedes' team doctor asking for a medical exemption to allow Hamilton to compete with his nose ring in -- which was granted.

"The Stewards consulted the FIA Medical Delegate, who viewed the medical report, examined the driver and concurred with the opinion therein," the decision read.

"We have determined to take no further action as there are concerns about disfigurement with frequent attempts at removal of the device."

Of course, Hamilton has been outspoken against the rule to begin with ... and gave a middle finger to the FIA by wearing a ton of jewelry during his press conference at the Miami Grand Prix last May.