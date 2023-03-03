Soccer Superstar Achraf Hakimi Charged With Rape

Soccer superstar Achraf Hakimi -- who plays alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé on Paris Saint-Germain -- has been charged with rape ... but his lawyer is denying any wrongdoing.

An investigation was launched earlier this week ... after a 23-year-old woman went to police and claimed 24-year-old Hakimi raped her. The woman did not press charges ... but her claims, however, compelled French prosecutors to open a probe.

According to ESPN, the Moroccan national team star was questioned about the allegations on Thursday ... and was later charged by an investigating judge and placed under judicial supervision. He is not allowed to make contact with the alleged victim.

Hakimi's attorney, Fanny Colin, released a statement on the allegations ... saying Hakimi strongly denies the accusations.

"According to the elements currently at the disposal of the police that M. Hakimi, in this case, is the victim of an attempt of racketeering," the outlet reports.

Colin also claims the woman refused to undergo any medical or psychological exams ... and did not speak with Hakimi in person prior to going to police.