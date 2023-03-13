Rosetta Stone's Lifetime Subscription Can Be Your New Teacher

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Becoming well-versed in a foreign language is only a few clicks away! With Rosetta Stone's Lifetime Subscription package, you get the choice to learn up to 24 languages.

Whether you want to become fully fluent or learn just enough to comprehend the language and other basic terms, this award-winning interactive software will help you greatly. Its speech-recognition technology analyzes the words you speak 100 times per second and with TruAccent™, you’ll get pronunciation feedback in real-time.

Rosetta Stone teaches you conversational skills you would use when shopping, ordering out, taking a taxi or rideshare, or communicating with locals. As you graduate to the intermediate skills, you will even learn more comprehensive topics like sharing opinions, pop culture, and much more. You can even use Rosetta Stone’s advanced speech engine to compare your accent to a native speaker’s so your language skills will sound more natural.

Act now to score the Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) while it’s on sale for an additional 15% off when you use VACATION15 at checkout, for just $160.65!