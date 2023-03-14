Brooke Shields Gets Emotional Talking About Her 'Pretty Baby' Doc

Play video content TMZ.com

Brooke Shields seems overwhelmed by the new documentary about her life ... almost to the point of tears.

We got Brooke at LAX Monday and talked about her upcoming doc, "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" -- the same title as the 1978 film that shot her to stardom and sparked a lot of controversy over her role as a child prostitute.

The documentary -- which will be released on Hulu in April -- chronicles the sexual violence she faced in Hollywood in the '80s/'90s, along with her controversial role in "Pretty Baby." It also touches on her Calvin Klein jeans campaign, which sexualized Brooke when she was just 15.

Brooke seemed almost tearful as she told our photog she's at a place where it feels right to tell her life story. When our photog asked if it was hard to open up, she shot back that life is hard.