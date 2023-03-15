Kyle Chrisley Allegedly Threatened to Kill Boss ... Before Assault Arrest

Kyle Chrisley was ready to stab his boss with a knife before he got arrested -- at least according to police in Tennessee, who say the alleged victim claimed as much.

In the arrest warrant, obtained by TMZ, a Smyrna PD officer details the call for service he got ahead of Tuesday's aggravated assault arrest. According to the police narrative, the employer claimed Chrisley made a death threat while allegedly beating down his boss. The officer notes the boss was left battered and bruised.

The paperwork spells it out clear as day ... the boss told Smyrna PD Kyle had whooped on Deven Campbell Monday by striking him multiple times in the face and upper body. There's no mention of motive, or what prompted the fight, in the brief report.

Chrisley's employer also told the officer ... Kyle displayed a fixed-blade knife during the altercation, and threatened to stab and kill him. The cop says there were bruises and lacerations to Campbell's head, neck and hand -- which was enough for cops to get a warrant for Chrisley's arrest. They nabbed him Tuesday and hauled him off to jail.